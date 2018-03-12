Bill encouraging schools to diagnose Dyslexia early hits Senate - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bill encouraging schools to diagnose Dyslexia early hits Senate floor

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Lead School Psychologist Dana Kelly says the schools are actively taking steps to diagnose students with learning disabilities early. (Source: WALB) Lead School Psychologist Dana Kelly says the schools are actively taking steps to diagnose students with learning disabilities early. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A bill that encourages schools to diagnose dyslexia in students saw the Senate floor Monday. 

The bill said that Dyslexia has a profound educational impact that must be addressed. 

In Doughtery County, the school system has received 45 referrals about cases of dyslexia, this year.

"I definitely see the need for early intervention. The earlier that you can identify an issue and start working on it the better the chances that that child is going to be to able to compensate and overcome," said Dana Kelly, the lead school psychologist for Doughtery County.  

The school system said that this is not new to Doughtery County as they are actively taking steps to diagnose the symptoms they find in students.

