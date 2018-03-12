South Georgia celebrates Moody Air Force Base - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia celebrates Moody Air Force Base

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
South Georgia kicked off this week with a celebration for the Great American Defense Community Award. (Source: WALB) South Georgia kicked off this week with a celebration for the Great American Defense Community Award. (Source: WALB)
Community leaders gather to present the base with an array of awards. (Source: WALB) Community leaders gather to present the base with an array of awards. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia kicked off this week with a celebration for the Great American Defense Community Award.

The week-long theme is "South Georgia Loves Moody Air Force Base!"

Lowndes, Berrien, Lanier and Cook County have been deemed as one of the top five best defense communities in America for 2018.

Community leaders from each county presented awards to the Air Force base to show how much the community values Moody.

"I can tell you it is so invaluable when you are going on deployment, that when you walk away from your family, you know that there's a community to support and lift them up in their time of need, because it gets rough when you're overseas doing Uncle Sam's business to keep us all free," said USAA Representative John Shockley.

The celebration will continue throughout the week with a host of other events to pay homage to those who serve on the base and throughout the community. 

