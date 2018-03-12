GA Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week offers timely opportunity for parents

Georgia wants to remind parents to talk with preteens about getting immunized against diseases. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Department of Public Health wants to remind parents to talk with young teens about getting vaccinations.

This is apart of Georgia Preteen vaccination awareness week.

Horizons Community Solutions plans to hold a focus group to help spread that message.

They are looking for parents of children aged 9 to 17 for a 2-hour discussion on health and wellness.

Denise Ballard, Chief Mission Officer, Horizons said that social media and other things shed a negative light on getting vaccinations.

"People put a lot of things out about all kinds of vaccinations saying that they cause more harm than good, so it makes people afraid to take advantage of something that we know can save lives and can prevent cancer," said Ballard. "But if they're faced with a lot of conflicting information they made decide not to do it."

The purpose of the focus group is to hear the opinions and perceptions of health from both parents and their children.

If you are interested in participating, you can register through Horizons Community solutions at (229)-352-9100.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.