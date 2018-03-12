VSU students can now apply for summer Pell Grant

Valdosta State University students are catching a financial break as the U.S. Department of Education has made it a lot more affordable to attend.

Director of Financial Aid Doug Tanner stated that undergraduate students are now eligible for summer Pell Grants.

Traditionally, Pell Grants would only cover fall and spring semesters, splitting the one lump sum between the two terms.

Tanner said students who struggle to pay for "all year" programs will have it a little bit easier now that the extra aid is available.

"It's going to assist students in finishing their programs faster, accelerating them towards their degree faster and towards the workforce," explained Tanner.

Tanner says this is the second time the U.S. Department of Education has done this.

They did away with the summer grant the first time due to budget cuts.

The summer Pell Grant is available for students who meet the six credit requirement and have filled out their FAFSA for the 2018 school year.

