VSU students can now apply for summer Pell Grant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VSU students can now apply for summer Pell Grant

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
Financial Aid Director Doug Tanner discusses summer pell grant eligibility. (Source: WALB) Financial Aid Director Doug Tanner discusses summer pell grant eligibility. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta State University students are catching a financial break as the U.S. Department of Education has made it a lot more affordable to attend.

Director of Financial Aid Doug Tanner stated that undergraduate students are now eligible for summer Pell Grants. 

Traditionally, Pell Grants would only cover fall and spring semesters, splitting the one lump sum between the two terms.

Tanner said students who struggle to pay for "all year" programs will have it a little bit easier now that the extra aid is available.

"It's going to assist students in finishing their programs faster, accelerating them towards their degree faster and towards the workforce," explained Tanner.

Tanner says this is the second time the U.S. Department of Education has done this.

They did away with the summer grant the first time due to budget cuts.

The summer Pell Grant is available for students who meet the six credit requirement and have filled out their FAFSA for the 2018 school year. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Some Camilla citizens sign for mayor recall

    Some Camilla citizens sign for mayor recall

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:20:58 GMT

    Some citizens of Camilla are not too pleased with some of the actions of their current mayor Rufus Davis, and want him removed from office.  Camilla citizens gathered about 200 signatures for the removal of Mayor Davis. 

    More >>

    Some citizens of Camilla are not too pleased with some of the actions of their current mayor Rufus Davis, and want him removed from office.  Camilla citizens gathered about 200 signatures for the removal of Mayor Davis. 

    More >>

  • Sumter Co. seeks new college and career academy

    Sumter Co. seeks new college and career academy

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:34:43 GMT
    One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)
    One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)

    Sumter County is currently pursuing a college and career academy at their new high school.  This has been a process nearly four years in the making. 

    More >>

    Sumter County is currently pursuing a college and career academy at their new high school.  This has been a process nearly four years in the making. 

    More >>

  • Public invited to Radium Springs redevelopment plan workshop

    Public invited to Radium Springs redevelopment plan workshop

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:27:49 GMT
    One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)
    One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County is working hard on a redevelopment plan for disaster recovery and they want you involved.

    More >>

    Dougherty County is working hard on a redevelopment plan for disaster recovery and they want you involved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly