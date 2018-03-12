Suspended Worth Co. sheriff indicted on charges for influencing witnesses

Some citizens of Camilla are not too pleased with some of the actions of their current mayor Rufus Davis, and want him removed from office. Camilla citizens gathered about 200 signatures for the removal of Mayor Davis.More >>
Sumter County is currently pursuing a college and career academy at their new high school. This has been a process nearly four years in the making.More >>
Dougherty County is working hard on a redevelopment plan for disaster recovery and they want you involved.More >>
Dougherty County leaders are working to help county residents get jobs and get back to work! Commissioners will host a town hall meeting this Thursday night to help people register for job training programs in the transportation industry.More >>
Health leaders said the number of whooping cough cases are climbing in Southwest Georgia! Since January, three cases have been confirmed in Thomas, Mitchell, and Colquitt counties.More >>
