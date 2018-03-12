Law enforcement leaders want more pay for employees to remain co - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Law enforcement leaders want more pay for employees to remain competitive

Two of Dougherty County's top law enforcement officers are requesting pay increases for their officers.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul and Dougherty County Police Chief Jackie Battle presented annual reports to the Dougherty County Commission earlier Monday.

Both leaders want to offer competitive pay.

Chief Jackie Battle says the number one issue facing DCP, and most agencies, is recruiting and retaining high-quality officers.

"With surrounding agencies, with their pay increasing, that puts a strain on us, because officers are now looking to move to a different agency because we are not able to meet those salaries," said Battle.

Chief Battle said she has requested officer pay increases in the past.

DCP officers have been busy, in her annual report, Battled said dispatch calls were up in 2017 compared to the prior year.

