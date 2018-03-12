Dedicated law enforcement officers named 'Employee of the Year' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dedicated law enforcement officers named 'Employee of the Year'

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Sheriff Kevin Sproul honored two women as 'Employee of the Year' at Dougherty County Commission's weekly meeting.  

Sheriff Kevin Sproul said these high-ranking women both make ideal supervisors.

"You assign them something, and they say yes and go out and handle it. They don't worry about territorial issues or anything. They just get the job done and they do it very efficiently," said Sheriff Sproul.

