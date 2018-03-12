Dedicated law enforcement officers named 'Employee of the Year'

Corporal Kimberly Ash is 'Employee of the Year' for the Dougherty County Jail. Corporal Laura Gilbert is 'Employee of the Year' for the sheriff's office. (Source: WALB)

Two hard working Dougherty County law enforcement officers earned high praise Monday.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul honored two women as 'Employee of the Year' at Dougherty County Commission's weekly meeting.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul said these high-ranking women both make ideal supervisors.

"You assign them something, and they say yes and go out and handle it. They don't worry about territorial issues or anything. They just get the job done and they do it very efficiently," said Sheriff Sproul.

