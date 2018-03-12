Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office highlights 4-legged officer

Not all the deputies in the Crisp Co, Sheriff's Office are humans.

One is only seven years old and came all the way from Holland to join the sheriff's office. His name is Dojo, and he joined the agency in 2011.

He completed his training in Dooly County.

Dojo is a Sheppard and Belgian Malinois mix. He works daily with his partner Loron Williams and is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and tracking.

Deputies tell us K9 Dojo is definitely the "class clown" at any gathering, and enjoys sleeping on the couch and playing with K9 Tessa in his downtime.

The sheriff's office features one of their K9 officers every Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.