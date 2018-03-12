Albany will have a Planet Fitness gym - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany will have a Planet Fitness gym

By WALB News Team
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You may have noticed a temporary building in the Moe's parking lot beside Westover Boulevard.

It's there because Planet Fitness says it is coming to Albany.

A company spokesman said that they are still getting this office set up, but once we notice ramps leading up to the trailer, you can go in person to sign up.

There's also a sign on the trailer that indicates that the company is now hiring staff.

The Albany location will be open 24-7 Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

The company did not give an exact open date, but it's thought it will open in May, in the building right next to Moe's.

