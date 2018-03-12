DPH: Flu hits Georgia hard

The Georgia Department of Health has released its latest flu numbers. The agency says there have been 127 confirmed influenza-associated deaths in Georgia this season.
These numbers are up until March third. That's up from 118 deaths from the previous report.
The latest numbers also show there have been 158 influenza outbreaks reported to the Department of Public Health so far this season.
