Deputies: Coffee man arrested for hitting wife with bench

Deputies made a picture of the broken bench (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)

On Sunday, a 37-year-old Coffee County man was charged with aggravated assault for beating his wife with a small wooden bench, causing multiple injuries.

Deputies responded to a residence off Cumorah Cemetery Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, March 10, in reference to a domestic dispute that had occurred at another location.

The victim said her husband, Matthew Gene Cauley, woke her up ion the middle of the night, and began arguing.

She said he hit in the face with a closed fist before grabbing a small wooden bench, which he used to beat her all over.

The bench eventually broke, and she ran away.

Deputies saw multiple lacerations and bruising to the victim around her face, legs, arms, back, and shoulders, which were photographed and documented.

Deputies tried to find Cauley, but he had left the residence.

He was located the following morning and was detained and transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.