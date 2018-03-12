Deputies: Coffee man arrested for hitting wife with bench - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Coffee man arrested for hitting wife with bench

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
Matthew Cauley (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff) Matthew Cauley (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)
Deputies made a picture of the broken bench (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff) Deputies made a picture of the broken bench (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

On Sunday, a 37-year-old Coffee County man was charged with aggravated assault for beating his wife with a small wooden bench, causing multiple injuries.

Deputies responded to a residence off Cumorah Cemetery Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, March 10, in reference to a domestic dispute that had occurred at another location.

The victim said her husband, Matthew Gene Cauley, woke her up ion the middle of the night, and began arguing.

She said he hit in the face with a closed fist before grabbing a small wooden bench, which he used to beat her all over.

The bench eventually broke, and she ran away.

Deputies saw multiple lacerations and bruising to the victim around her face, legs, arms, back, and shoulders, which were photographed and documented.

Deputies tried to find Cauley, but he had left the residence.

He was located the following morning and was detained and transported to the Coffee County Jail. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

    No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:37:18 GMT
    Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB)Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB)

    Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning. But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse.

    More >>

    Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning. But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse.

    More >>

  • Albany will have a Planet Fitness gym

    Albany will have a Planet Fitness gym

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:16:29 GMT
    Planet Fitness will go in this building (Source: WALB)Planet Fitness will go in this building (Source: WALB)

    You may have noticed a temporary building in the Moe's parking lot beside Westover Boulevard.

    More >>

    You may have noticed a temporary building in the Moe's parking lot beside Westover Boulevard.

    More >>

  • Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office highlights 4-legged officer

    Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office highlights 4-legged officer

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:14:24 GMT
    'Dojo' (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff)'Dojo' (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff)

    Dojo is a Sheppard and Belgian Malinois mix. He works daily with his partner Loron Williams and is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and tracking. 

    More >>

    Dojo is a Sheppard and Belgian Malinois mix. He works daily with his partner Loron Williams and is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and tracking. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly