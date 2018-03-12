No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB)

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning.

But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse. The meeting was done via "FaceTime."

Strength could not issue a bond today.

Hobby remains in the Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on over 60 counts of eavesdropping after a listening device was found in an attorney meeting room at the Worth County jail.

He’s expected to go before Superior court Judge Bill Reinhardt at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.