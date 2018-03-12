No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB) Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB)
Jeff Hobby (Source: Worth Co. Jail) Jeff Hobby (Source: Worth Co. Jail)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning.

But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse. The meeting was done via "FaceTime."

Strength could not issue a bond today.

Hobby remains in the Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on over 60 counts of eavesdropping after a listening device was found in an attorney meeting room at the Worth County jail.

He’s expected to go before Superior court Judge Bill Reinhardt at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

    No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:37:18 GMT
    Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB)Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB)

    Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning. But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse.

    More >>

    Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning. But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse.

    More >>

  • Albany will have a Planet Fitness gym

    Albany will have a Planet Fitness gym

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:16:29 GMT
    Planet Fitness will go in this building (Source: WALB)Planet Fitness will go in this building (Source: WALB)

    You may have noticed a temporary building in the Moe's parking lot beside Westover Boulevard.

    More >>

    You may have noticed a temporary building in the Moe's parking lot beside Westover Boulevard.

    More >>

  • Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office highlights 4-legged officer

    Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office highlights 4-legged officer

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:14:24 GMT
    'Dojo' (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff)'Dojo' (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff)

    Dojo is a Sheppard and Belgian Malinois mix. He works daily with his partner Loron Williams and is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and tracking. 

    More >>

    Dojo is a Sheppard and Belgian Malinois mix. He works daily with his partner Loron Williams and is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and tracking. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly