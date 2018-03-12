No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

The Magistrate Judge and Hobby's attorneys met for Hobby's first appearance via facetime. (Source: WALB)

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning.

But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse. The meeting was done via FaceTime.

"The purpose of the initial appearance is to inform you of your constitutional rights," Judge Strenth told Hobby.

Hobby's attorneys were also present as the judge told Hobby his charges.

He's being charged with one count of violation of oath by public officer and 66 counts of eavesdropping and surveillance which invades the privacy of another.

Warrants said Hobby used an audio and video recording device to record private conversations between attorneys and clients in a room at the jail.

"Do you know a felony charge if you are found guilty and convicted you could be sentenced 12 months for each one," the judge asked Hobby.

After a few moments, Hobby responded with a yes.

The judge denied bond for Hobby because he had already been out on a $31,000 bond for a separate case.

Hobby remains in the Lowndes County Jail.

He’s expected to go before Superior court Judge Bill Reinhardt at a later date.

