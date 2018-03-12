No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB) Jeff Hobby as seen on a cell phone in the Worth Magistrate's office (Source: WALB)
Jeff Hobby (Source: Worth Co. Jail) Jeff Hobby (Source: Worth Co. Jail)
The Magistrate Judge and Hobby's attorneys met for Hobby's first appearance via facetime. (Source: WALB) The Magistrate Judge and Hobby's attorneys met for Hobby's first appearance via facetime. (Source: WALB)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning.

But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse. The meeting was done via FaceTime.

"The purpose of the initial appearance is to inform you of your constitutional rights," Judge Strenth told Hobby. 

Hobby's attorneys were also present as the judge told Hobby his charges.

He's being charged with one count of violation of oath by public officer and 66 counts of eavesdropping and surveillance which invades the privacy of another.

Warrants said Hobby used an audio and video recording device to record private conversations between attorneys and clients in a room at the jail.  

"Do you know a felony charge if you are found guilty and convicted you could be sentenced 12 months for each one," the judge asked Hobby. 

After a few moments, Hobby responded with a yes. 

The judge denied bond for Hobby because he had already been out on a $31,000 bond for a separate case. 

Hobby remains in the Lowndes County Jail. 

He’s expected to go before Superior court Judge Bill Reinhardt at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Some Camilla citizens sign for mayor recall

    Some Camilla citizens sign for mayor recall

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:20:58 GMT

    Some citizens of Camilla are not too pleased with some of the actions of their current mayor Rufus Davis, and want him removed from office.  Camilla citizens gathered about 200 signatures for the removal of Mayor Davis. 

    More >>

    Some citizens of Camilla are not too pleased with some of the actions of their current mayor Rufus Davis, and want him removed from office.  Camilla citizens gathered about 200 signatures for the removal of Mayor Davis. 

    More >>

  • Sumter Co. seeks new college and career academy

    Sumter Co. seeks new college and career academy

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:34:43 GMT
    One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)
    One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)One Sumter officials hope to receive a $3.2 million grant to help fund the new academy (Source: WALB)

    Sumter County is currently pursuing a college and career academy at their new high school.  This has been a process nearly four years in the making. 

    More >>

    Sumter County is currently pursuing a college and career academy at their new high school.  This has been a process nearly four years in the making. 

    More >>

  • Public invited to Radium Springs redevelopment plan workshop

    Public invited to Radium Springs redevelopment plan workshop

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:27:49 GMT
    One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)
    One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)One of the plans for the Radium Springs area is repairing damaged roads. (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County is working hard on a redevelopment plan for disaster recovery and they want you involved.

    More >>

    Dougherty County is working hard on a redevelopment plan for disaster recovery and they want you involved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly