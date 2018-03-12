Valdosta man caught breaking into vehicles

A 19-year-old in Valdosta is behind bars after getting caught breaking into a vehicle over the weekend.

Valdosta Police officers arrested Kevin Brown shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, after a citizen called 911 to report a person breaking into a vehicle.

The citizen was able to detain Brown until officers arrived and arrested him.

Brown is charged with criminal attempt to commit theft by entering auto, possession of tools for the commission of crime, and possession of marijuana.

Brown also had two warrants out for his arrest.

"As we routinely state, law enforcement cannot be everywhere so we need our citizens to be the eyes and ears for us. The citizen, in this case, is commended for helping us bring a felon to justice," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Brown was taken to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.

