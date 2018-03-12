GA gas prices on a slight decline

A 19-year-old in Valdosta is behind bars after getting caught breaking into a vehicle over the weekend.More >>
Average retail gasoline prices in Georgia have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36 per gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 gas outlets in Georgia.More >>
This month marks National Kidney Month and a family here in South Georgia is using their daughter's story to spread the word. The National Kidney Foundation says kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the country.More >>
Music brought 300 people together for a cause this weekend. The Albany Junior League held a Dueling Pianos fundraising event headlining 88 Licks from Atlanta.More >>
It's a big week ahead in the sports world for many gearing up for Albany's All-Star weekend. Albany Elite Sports will host the two-day event.More >>
