Albany Junior League uses big city music for fundraising efforts

Guest were able to request what music they wanted to hear from 88 Licks. (Source: Albany Junior League)

This is the second Dueling Pianos event hosted by the Albany Junior League. (Source: WALB)

Music brought 300 people together for a cause this weekend.

The Albany Junior League held a Dueling Pianos fundraising event headlining 88 Licks from Atlanta.

People in the audience requested live music choices, to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network Foundation at Phoebe and the Liberty House of Albany.

Guests enjoyed food, drinks, and a 50-50 Raffle all to help those in need.

"Above everything else, we would like to thank our event sponsors and our corporate sponsors. Because of their support, we are able to give back to our community and host fun events like this that raise awareness for these very deserving organizations," said Kirstin Collins, Fundraising Chair for Albany Junior League.

At the last Dueling Pianos event in 2015, the organization raised $19,000.

This Thursday, the Junior League will host a 'no child hungry' benefit at Austin's Firegrill in Albany.

That event will benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia.

