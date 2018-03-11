All-Star Weekend to showcase Albany's sports talent

Theo Dorsey, WALB News 10's Sports Director, will be in the Celebrity All-Star game on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 500 players will be in this year's 7th annual All-Star Weekend in Albany. (Source: WALB)

It's a big week ahead in the sports world for many gearing up for Albany's All-Star weekend.

Albany Elite Sports will host the two-day event.

The weekend includes games all day, a slam dunk contest, and more.

Nearly 500 kids from elementary school to high school ages will showcase their best talent in front of families, and college recruiters.

The event will also include a celebrity basketball game featuring WALB Sports Director Theo Dorsey.

Organizers said it's a great way to showcase young talent in the Good Life City.

"Come out and see some of the top kids in the area. You're going to see the top guys who are playing now as well as who has next. Elementary, middle school, high school. You're going to see the best of the best," said Dr. Earnest Brown, owner of Albany Elite Sports.

The event is at Albany State University's West Campus Friday at 5:30 p.m.

All-star Weekend continues Saturday at 9 a.m.

