South Georgians 'spring forward' for Daylight Saving Time

You may be feeling the effects of springing forward in time and losing that precious one hour of sleep.

Not many know the history of Daylight Saving Time.

It started back in 1916 to minimize the use of energy, and in those days, to save fuel for the war. Some people here in the Good Life City gave their opinion on the tradition and it comes down to one thing, getting more sleep.

"Honestly, I would rather keep that hour. We have a baby and all of that so changing her schedule makes it harder a little bit," said one man.

"I enjoy having more light time when I come home from work to grill out and to do family activities outside," said another.

It's a topic a lot of people appear to have mixed feelings about.

"Growing up up north, it was nice to see daylight come earlier, and experience that kind of thing, but other than that it doesn't affect me or my sleep," said one man.

"I don't really see the point in daylight savings, yeah I think just one time a year might do it, I don't think we need it twice a year," said another man.

"The only part I don't like about it is it getting dark early, I wish they'd just leave the timing alone," said one woman.

That could be a possibility for Florida. The state's lawmakers are looking at keeping their clocks sprung forward all year long.

As for Georgia.

"I don't know if it'd work for us all year long, but I'd be willing to give it a try," said one man.

"I think it should stay the way it is because it gives you something to look forward to," said one woman.

"I think its outdated. Daylights saving time, we should not have it anymore," said another man.

A state divided. Regardless of where you stand, there is no getting around how Daylight Saving Time affects your time in bed.

"From a practical perspective, I just lost an hour of sleep that I will never get back so," said one man.

"To me, who cares, I would much rather fall back and stay that way," said another woman.

Neither Arizona nor Hawaii recognize Daylight Saving Time.

Florida lawmakers are still looking at that possibility for their state.

As for Georgia, we lost an hour but are guaranteed brighter evenings.

Firefighters said the beginning of Daylight Saving Time is a good chance to take a step to keep your family safe.

Officials said you should change the batteries in your smoke detectors twice a year because they are so easy to forget about.

The fire department says while changing the batteries, you should also consider cleaning your smoke detector.

"Smoke detectors save lives. They alert the occupants, to any danger, and smoke, that might be in the residence. It alerts them, they can get out quicker," said Todd Kirkland, Captain Shift Supervisor for Lee County EMS.

Once you've changed the batteries and cleaned the smoke detectors, be sure to test it.

If you have trouble, contact your local fire department.

