Controlled burning brings smoky skies to Lee County

Todd Kirkland, Captain Shift Supervisor of Lee County EMS says residents don't have to be alarmed about the smoke in the air. (Source: WALB)

This past weekend, you may have noticed smoke in the skies over Lee County.

Some people have even been able to smell the smoke in Doughtery County.

Firefighters said that farmers in Lee County scheduled a lot of controlled burns for this weekend.

The Lee County fire department wants to remind people there's no need to be alarmed.

"Hazard reduction or controlled burning is conducted during the cooler months to reduce fuel buildup and decrease the likelihood of serious hotter fires in the future," said Todd Kirkland, the Captain Shift Supervisor for Lee County EMS.

Officials say this is a natural tool for farmers. So far, 200 acres have been scheduled for burning.

