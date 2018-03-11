FIRST ALERT: Sunday afternoon storms possible, risk diminished - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: Sunday afternoon storms possible, risk diminished

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
By Andrew Gorton, Meteorologist/Reporter
Showers and thunderstorms will move into our northwestern communities around noon. (Source: WALB) Showers and thunderstorms will move into our northwestern communities around noon. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving in from the west to the east this Sunday afternoon into the evening across Southwest Georgia.

The marginal risk for severe weather has diminished, now covering portions of Brooks, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Seminole and Thomas County.

Heavy rain is likely with the possibility of isolated strong wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour are possible.

The tornado threat is very low but not zero for the rest of the day.

Most of the rain moves out overnight into Monday morning

Previous forecast, updated at 12:30 p.m.:

The risk for severe weather in South Georgia has diminished.

Much of SWGA has been taken out of the marginal risk outlook from the National Weather Service.

Rain and storms are still likely, but the severe threat is not as substantial.

Previous forecast as of Sunday morning before 12 p.m.:

Most of Southwest Georgia remains under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into our northwestern communities around noon, continuing to move across the area through the afternoon and into the evening.

The main risk is isolated damaging wind of 40 to 60 miles per hours.

Although the risk for an isolated tornado is low, it is not at zero. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts!

Heavy rain will accompany these storms with most of Southwest Georgia receiving .2” to .3” of rain. Isolated amounts of an inch are also possible.

