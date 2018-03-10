Cell phone tips during severe weather

Make sure you have extra batteries handy as well during stormy weather. (Source: WALB)

With the potential for strong to severe weather Sunday, cell phone service experts have a few tips to keep you connected in case of an emergency.

Experts said during last year's storms in January, many people lost cell phone signals and battery life.

Phone providers said you should store all your electronic devices in dry areas even zip-top storage bags in the case of severe weather.

They also said to keep additional multi-functional batteries and car chargers for backup power.

"We want to make sure everybody is ready and prepared because last year, I know myself personally, we were not as prepared as we should have been. But we learned from it and now we want to make sure the community and everybody else in Albany and Leesburg knows this has happened before and it probably will happen again," said Brian Calhoun, General Manager at Verizon Wireless.

The experts said if storms get severe, you should also have a tornado safety plan in place for you and your family and an emergency kit.

