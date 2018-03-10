Walking club takes in sights of Tift Park

Most of Southwest Georgia remains under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday.More >>
With the potential for strong to severe weather tomorrow, cell phone service experts have a few tips to keep you connected in case of an emergency. Experts say during last year's storms in January, many people lost cell phone signals and battery life.
Saturday night community members in Sumter County continued to keep the memories of two fallen police officers alive. The Smarr Smith Foundation held its annual Paint the Town Blue gala in Americus.
Saturday mornings at the Tift Park Community Market aren't only for shopping. Now shoppers can enjoy a walk around the park. The Tift Park Walking club took their first stroll around the park Saturday.
The memories of civil rights heroes right here in South Georgia continue to live on. Saturday, people gathered in Leesburg to honor a group of women who inspired change decades ago.
