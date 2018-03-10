Walking club takes in sights of Tift Park - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Walking club takes in sights of Tift Park

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Connect
Director of Friends at Tift Park Stephen Brimberry said this is the first Saturday for the Tift Walking Club. (Soure: WALB) Director of Friends at Tift Park Stephen Brimberry said this is the first Saturday for the Tift Walking Club. (Soure: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Saturday mornings at the Tift Park Community Market aren't only for shopping. Now shoppers can enjoy a walk around the park.

The Tift Park Walking club took their first stroll around the park Saturday.

Walkers saw some of what the park used to be and heard the plans for the future.

Organizers said this is a good way to show off all the park has to offer. 

"You'll see a lot of trees is what the beauty of it is, we have Long Leave Pines, Live Oaks, Ball Cypress, and Azaleas, and it's just a very pleasant walk with no traffic," said Stephen Brimberry, the Director of Friends of Tift Park. 

The trail is about a half a mile. The walking club meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday.

If you don't want to walk, organizers said in two weeks, they'll be adding yoga to Saturday's at the park. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Sunday afternoon storms possible

    FIRST ALERT: Sunday afternoon storms possible

    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:52:48 GMT

    Most of Southwest Georgia remains under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. 

    More >>

    Most of Southwest Georgia remains under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Cell phone tips during severe weather

    Cell phone tips during severe weather

    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:30:28 GMT
    During last year's storms, many lost cell phone signals. (Source: WALB)During last year's storms, many lost cell phone signals. (Source: WALB)

    With the potential for strong to severe weather tomorrow, cell phone service experts have a few tips to keep you connected in case of an emergency.  Experts say during last year's storms in January, many people lost cell phone signals and battery life. 

    More >>

    With the potential for strong to severe weather tomorrow, cell phone service experts have a few tips to keep you connected in case of an emergency.  Experts say during last year's storms in January, many people lost cell phone signals and battery life. 

    More >>

  • Americus police officers' memory still alive and impactful

    Americus police officers' memory still alive and impactful

    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:27:18 GMT
    The Paint the Town Blue gala had over 400 people in attendance in support of the fallen Americus police officers. (Source: WALB)The Paint the Town Blue gala had over 400 people in attendance in support of the fallen Americus police officers. (Source: WALB)

    Saturday night community members in Sumter County continued to keep the memories of two fallen police officers alive. The Smarr Smith Foundation held its annual Paint the Town Blue gala in Americus. 

    More >>

    Saturday night community members in Sumter County continued to keep the memories of two fallen police officers alive. The Smarr Smith Foundation held its annual Paint the Town Blue gala in Americus. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly