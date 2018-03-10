Walking club takes in sights of Tift Park

Director of Friends at Tift Park Stephen Brimberry said this is the first Saturday for the Tift Walking Club. (Soure: WALB)

Saturday mornings at the Tift Park Community Market aren't only for shopping. Now shoppers can enjoy a walk around the park.

The Tift Park Walking club took their first stroll around the park Saturday.

Walkers saw some of what the park used to be and heard the plans for the future.

Organizers said this is a good way to show off all the park has to offer.

"You'll see a lot of trees is what the beauty of it is, we have Long Leave Pines, Live Oaks, Ball Cypress, and Azaleas, and it's just a very pleasant walk with no traffic," said Stephen Brimberry, the Director of Friends of Tift Park.

The trail is about a half a mile. The walking club meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday.

If you don't want to walk, organizers said in two weeks, they'll be adding yoga to Saturday's at the park.

