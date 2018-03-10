Rams baseball beat Spartans in Double header - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Rams baseball beat Spartans in Double header

By John Barron, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Saturday afternoon the Rams hosted a double header against the Spartans after falling Friday 7-1 and were looking to even the series. 

The Golden Rams hosted the Spartans of the University of Tampa in a three game weekend series. 

The rams outscored the Spartans 12-4 and a grand slam by Riliani Familia in the bottom of the fourth, put the Golden Rams up 9-1. 

Albany State played their second meeting of the day against the Spartans at 4:30; the Rams won 3-0.

Albany State will play Georgia College on Tuesday at 4 P.M. in Milledgeville. 

