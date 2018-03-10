18th annual Azalea Festival takes over Valdosta - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

18th annual Azalea Festival takes over Valdosta

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Churned ice cream was a big hit at the 2018 Azalea Festival. (Source: WALB) Churned ice cream was a big hit at the 2018 Azalea Festival. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The 18th Annual Azalea Festival kicked off Saturday with lots of good food, people and performances.

Vendors took over Drexel Park in Valdosta selling everything from homemade goods to one of a kind jewelry.

The festival will continue on throughout the weekend with a Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, a newly expanded Kid Zone and the World Famous Disc-Connected K9s Frisbee Show.

First-time attendee Pascale Adams said the festival is one of a kind.

"It's wonderful, there's so many things out here, so when you come, come prepared to stay a long time so you can catch everything because there's so much to do," advised Pascale.

Live bands and animal exhibits will also be on display at the festival this weekend.

The event is free to attend, but certain shows do have a cost to watch.

