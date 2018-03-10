Wild Adventures opens for 2018 season - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wild Adventures opens for 2018 season

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Cherles Hobert with his parents and sister after eating a cricket for a free ticket. (Source: WALB) Cherles Hobert with his parents and sister after eating a cricket for a free ticket. (Source: WALB)
Wild Adventures' newest attraction, Mega Bugs. (Source: WALB) Wild Adventures' newest attraction, Mega Bugs. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

People across South Georgia waited with anticipation and much excitement for Wild Adventures to open its doors for the 2018 season!

The first 200 people who went to the park this weekend got in free of charge.

Well not completely free, they had to eat a flavored cricket for a ticket.

Cherles Hobert, 8, was just one of those 200 lucky participants and he had a review of Saturday morning's delicacy.

"It tasted like cheesy ranch, a little funny and I still can't get the taste out of my mouth," explained Hobert.

The cricket eating challenge is part of Wild Adventures' newest attraction, properly named MEGABUGS!.

Kids of all ages can get a first-hand look at larger than life bugs as well as see real bugs like spiders and scorpions.

