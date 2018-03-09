Phoebe works to improve care for micro preemies

Doctors in the NICU presented new research on a big project staff have been working on, to maximize the care for micro preemies. (Source: WALB)

Doctors at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital are working on new ways to improve the quality of care for newborns. (Source: WALB)

Doctors at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital are working on new ways to improve the quality of care for newborns.

Doctors in the NICU presented new research on a big project staff have been working on to maximize the care for micro preemies.

These are babies that are born at less than 26 weeks.

It's part of a quality improvement initiative where Phoebe participates in a voluntary network of NICUs around the world, to find ways to improve outcomes for NICU babies.

"It's the small pieces that we can adjust our practice and use the best evidence to enrich our practice. And provide you know, the best outcomes for our babies because we serve a lot of people," explained Quality Nurse Specialist Jenny Lawson.

Phoebe is one of just 56 centers in the world that participate at the highest level of the voluntary network of NICUs.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.