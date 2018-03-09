3 arrested after Sylvester police alcohol bust

Sylvester PD uncover truckload of alcohol and some drugs. (Source: WALB)

Three people are behind bars after a major alcohol bust in Sylvester on Friday evening.

Those three people are in custody after Sylvester police officers found a truckload of alcohol and some drugs.

Clara Feaster, the homeowner was arrested for selling and distributing alcohol without a license, among other charges.

WALB is working to get the identities of the other two people taken into custody.

Officers raided a home on the 300 block of South Henderson Street around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Sylvester Police Chief Ken Washington said the raid was part of an ongoing investigation into numerous tips of illegal selling of alcohol and other illegal activities at the home.

"This is a very successful operation and I credit that to the men and women of Sylvester Police Department. We have a great police department, we also had the assistance of Georgia Department of Revenue," said Washington.

Chief Washington said the Department of Revenue will calculate the amount of alcohol uncovered.

He's also waiting to get a report on the street value of the drugs found in the home.

