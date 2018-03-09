Re/Max to host free, first-time homebuyers seminar

Re/Max of Albany is hosting a free seminar on the basic steps to buy a home. (Source: WALB)

First-time homebuyers and renters can learn more about what it takes to own your home this weekend.

First-time homebuyers and renters can learn more about what it takes to own your home this weekend.

Re/Max of Albany is hosting a free seminar on the basic steps to buy a home.

More and more homes are going up for sale in South Georgia, a sign that it's a seller's market.

"We've even had four or five offers on the same property," explained Albany Board of Realtors Spokesperson Patsy Martin.

And it could be the reason more and more people are asking questions on how to enter the market.

Experts said with interest rates around 4 percent, it's also a good time to buy.

"When they learn that rates are low and it really doesn't take a lot of money to get into a home, there's just a lot of questions," said Re/Max of Albany Owner and Broker Leigh Windham.

So, on Saturday, Windham and her team at Re/Max will host a first-time homebuyers workshop.

And with realtors and lenders there, "Someone can be educated on the housing market and what's going on but also on interest rates," explained Windham.

The workshop is designed to help residents build a foundation to buy their dream home.

Some basic requirements include a job with steady income, good credit score and Leigh said for renters, it may better to buy.

"Your money every month can be going towards home ownership rather than just going out the window for rent," said Windham.

But buying a home may not be for everyone especially if you don't have a high credit score or money saved up.

"You've got to have a little bit of cushion when you buy a house to take care of those emergencies and if you don't have those going in, then I would recommend that maybe you do rent," explained Martin.

That first-time homebuyers seminar will be this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Re/Max of Albany located at 2535 Lafayette Plaza Drive.

