How to prepare now for potentially severe weather headed to SWGA

Severe weather could be heading our way in the next 48 hours. (Source: WALB)

The American Red Cross recommends having an emergency kit ready in case of power outages. (Source: WALB)

The American Red Cross wants to remind people of some critical tips to stay safe during severe weather.

Red Cross Officials said there are several things you can do right now to prep your family and your home for the threat of severe weather heading our way in the next 48 hours.

MORE RESOURCES

+ Get our weather app: Apple | Android

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter

"We all know based on our experiences over a year ago what it's like to be prepared," said Southwest Georgia American Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

Officials recommended prepping an emergency kit.

That includes at least a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food items and lots of batteries.

But Brubaker said you should also keep your home ready.

"Make sure you have your trees and shrubs well pruned. Make sure that you've got things, pieces up around your yard that you don't have a bunch of children's toys laying around out and about in the yard because those things could be used as projectiles against the side of your house," explained Brubaker.

After you get the essentials, Brubaker wants you to know the difference between a storm warning and a watch.

"A watch is when you've got severe weather potentially coming in your area and a warning is, you've got severe in your area," said Brubaker.

Watch or warning, Brubaker wants you and your family to be ready to go to a safe place in your home away from windows.

These are things you can do all the time as well, not just when severe weather hits.

"Being able to be prepared will provide you with a higher level of convenience and care for you and your family," said Brubaker.

Possible sever weather isn't expected to come in until Sunday, so, the American Red Cross said now is the time to prepare.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.