Friday night baseball under the lights at ASU - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday night baseball under the lights at ASU

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Friday night baseball at Albany State (Source: WALB) Friday night baseball at Albany State (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State hosted the University of Tampa baseball team for a Friday night game to open 3-game home series this weekend.

The Spartans (15-3)  got the road victory 7-1 over the Golden Rams (6-6).

Tampa's Nick DeTringo stole five bases on the night.

ASU will look to slow he and the Spartans down during Saturday's doubleheader which starts at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly