Friday night baseball under the lights at ASU

Albany State hosted the University of Tampa baseball team for a Friday night game to open 3-game home series this weekend.
The Spartans (15-3) got the road victory 7-1 over the Golden Rams (6-6).
Tampa's Nick DeTringo stole five bases on the night.
ASU will look to slow he and the Spartans down during Saturday's doubleheader which starts at 1 p.m.
