Sculptor heads to Albany to explore people's creativity

Dasher setting up his exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art. (Source: WALB)

Sculptor Glenn Dasher aims for this projects to make people think. (Source: WALB)

One sculptor is in our area, hoping to inspire South Georgians to think outside the box and tap into their creativity.

Glenn Dasher is originally from Savannah but is in Albany, opening up a new exhibit that consists of making sculptors and monuments out of items that mostly come from a junkyard.

Dasher said he hopes his projects let observers tap into their past experiences and figure out what the projects mean for themselves.

"I do like to do things that tweak someone's interest in trying to figure out what it's about," said Dasher.

The exhibit will officially open next Thursday and will be open until June.

This will also open up future discussions and workshops where participants will be able to talk about their creative ideas directly with Dasher.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.