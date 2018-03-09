Peanut Proud Festival expecting to draw large numbers to Blakely

A group of women who were taken at a young age and held captive during the civil rights movement is telling its story that has been kept silent for 55 years, hoping to leave an impact on Southwest Georgia.More >>
A group of women who were taken at a young age and held captive during the civil rights movement is telling its story that has been kept silent for 55 years, hoping to leave an impact on Southwest Georgia.More >>
The American Red Cross wants to remind people of some critical tips to stay safe during severe weather.More >>
The American Red Cross wants to remind people of some critical tips to stay safe during severe weather.More >>
A status hearing for a retrial happened Friday in Dougherty County Superior Court.More >>
A status hearing for a retrial happened Friday in Dougherty County Superior Court.More >>
New recruits moved up the ranks on Friday as official firefighters for the Valdosta Fire Department.More >>
New recruits moved up the ranks on Friday as official firefighters for the Valdosta Fire Department.More >>
In February alone, Georgia State Patrol Post 31 reported 20 DUI arrests and 16 Distracted driving citations.More >>
In February alone, Georgia State Patrol Post 31 reported 20 DUI arrests and 16 Distracted driving citations.More >>