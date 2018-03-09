Peanut Proud Festival expecting to draw large numbers to Blakely

The Peanut Proud Festival will take place in the Court Square in Blakely on Saturday, March 24th. (Source: WALB)

Organizers say this festival is more than a festival, it's a celebration of the peanut industry. (Source: WALB)

Blakely will celebrate 10 years of holding the Peanut Proud Festival. (Source: WALB)

In a few weeks, Blakely's largest event of the year will take place.

Right now, Early County is preparing for the 10th Annual Peanut Proud Festival.

The event will take place March 24, in the center of the city at the Court Square.

More than 100 vendors will have a variety of food and crafts.

A 5K and fun run will also be held along with live music.

Organizers said they expect between 8,000 to 10,000 people to come in for the event.

"The economic impact of this, we've never really delved into but I can promise you that the eating establishments here and the convenient stores do more business than any other time," said Peanut Proud Festival Co-chair Mike Newberry.

The event will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Free peanut products and even a peanut butter obstacle course will be a highlight of the event.

