Leesburg Stockade Women aiming to make an impact on South GA's youth

A group of women who were taken at a young age and held captive during the civil rights movement is telling its story that has been kept silent for 55 years, hoping to leave an impact on Southwest Georgia.

The Leesburg Stockade Girls Honors Program will be this Saturday at the Lee County High School Ninth Grade Campus.

Organizer and stockade woman Dr. Shirley Reese said this will be a celebration. A celebration of how far they each have come. And they hope to leave an impact on the youth of how important education is, no matter the obstacles and struggles you may face, to not let them define your entire life.

"We were children during that time and we want to send special messages out to them that regardless of what setbacks they may have, we're hoping they will keep focus on their goals," said Reese.

The program will begin tomorrow at noon and six out of the eight original Stockade Women will be recognized.

