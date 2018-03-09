Students gear up for statewide Region AA literary competition

Nearly 14 students went to the region competition last weekend. (Source: WALB)

The Early County School system has won many trophies from this competition in the past. (Source: WALB)

Early County High School will be sending three students to the state Region AA Literary competition next week. (Source: WALB)

Several students from a local high school are headed to a statewide competition.

Three students from Early County High School will be competing in the Georgia High School Association Literary Meet next week.

Just last weekend, fourteen students went to the regional competition with nearly eight other schools.

Now three students will advance and compete in a timed essay, public speaking and chorus round statewide.

One literary coach said the school is proud of the students.

"It's hard work and dedication of the students. It shows that they are willing to give up time to represent their school. This year it's a little bit different because of being an area, meaning our students were competing against students from two regions," Literary Coach Robert Turner

The students will compete for a metal in the state round next Saturday, March 17 in Warner Robbins.

