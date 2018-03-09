Early Co. Board of Education ramps up safety for all schools

Dr. Ragan-Martin says emergency procedures are their number one mission. (Source: WALB)

Following several recent shootings and threats at schools around the nation, one Southwest Georgia school system is doing everything it can to keep children safe.

Early County Superintendent Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin said they take safety measures very seriously and have a few things lined up to combat any potential threats.

"The mission of the Early County School System starts with a safe caring environment and so that is one thing that is critical to us," said Martin.

This is the mission that the Early County School System is working hard to uphold right now.

"We want to make sure that we care for our kids and that the environment in which they attend school is safe," explained Martin.

The district recently met with county leaders to create a safety plan for all their schools.

Since last month's school shooting in Florida, Martin said the district has already had one scare.

"We've had one threat, one shooting threat made," said Martin.

It was enough for Early County Schools to act quickly to put secure measures into place.

"We would like to have a full-time, at least one full-time resource officer for next year. So we're in negotiations with our sheriff's office to see exactly what does that mean," said Martin.

The district will also consider installing safety locks on all entrance doors at its schools.

"What we've been working on is access control to our buildings, making sure they are secured," said Martin.

The district will also host lockdown trainings next month with a Homeland Security expert, so teachers, faculty and staff are prepared for the worst.

"We have to have safety before we can have school," said Martin.

The school board will meet next week about the installation of the door safety locks.

