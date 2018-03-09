Retrial for 2006 Albany murder case to begin Monday

Charles Gaillard was found guilty of murder in 2007 after shooting Richard Hardwick over a supposed $2 bet at a pool hall. (Source: WALB)

A status hearing for a retrial happened Friday in Dougherty County Superior Court.

The hearing was delayed by about 30 minutes because Gaillard was late.

Gaillard's lawyer said he shot Hardwick in self-defense.

Gaillard was sentenced to life in prison plus 5 years in July of 2007.

A conflict involving one of those jurors has now prompted a retrial more than a decade later.

The new trial will begin Monday in Dougherty County Superior Court.

Jury selection is expected to take two days.

