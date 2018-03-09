Retrial for 2006 Albany murder case to begin Monday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Retrial for 2006 Albany murder case to begin Monday

By Bradford Ambrose, Reporter
Charles Gaillard was found guilty of murder in 2007 after shooting Richard Hardwick over a supposed $2 bet at a pool hall. (Source: WALB) Charles Gaillard was found guilty of murder in 2007 after shooting Richard Hardwick over a supposed $2 bet at a pool hall. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A status hearing for a retrial happened Friday in Dougherty County Superior Court. 

Charles Gaillard was found guilty of murder in 2007 after shooting Richard Hardwick over a supposed $2 bet at a pool hall.

The hearing was delayed by about 30 minutes because Gaillard was late.

Gaillard's lawyer said he shot Hardwick in self-defense.

Gaillard was sentenced to life in prison plus 5 years in July of 2007.

A conflict involving one of those jurors has now prompted a retrial more than a decade later.

The new trial will begin Monday in Dougherty County Superior Court. 

Jury selection is expected to take two days.

