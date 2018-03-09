VFD Promotes five recruits to official firefighters

Each promotion depends on the skillset required for the position. (Source: WALB)

New recruits moved up the ranks on Friday as official firefighters for the Valdosta Fire Department. (Source: WALB)

New recruits moved up the ranks on Friday as official firefighters for the Valdosta Fire Department.

The five recruits were honored during the promotion ceremony after undergoing 26 weeks of extensive training.

Some firefighters were also promoted to sergeants, lieutenants and captains during the ceremony.

Fire Chief Freddie Broome said he is proud of his team, new and old, but there's still a long road ahead.

"Continue to learn, that's one thing we instill in them, is that every day is a learning process, so at this point, we're just preparing them for the next level," said Broome.

Broome said each promotion depends on the skillset required for the position.

Some positions require an associates degree while others require a bachelors degree.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.