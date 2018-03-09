'Pfarmacy' is looking to limit drug store trips through healthy eating

A new idea is surfacing in Sylvester at the Village Community Gardens about healthier living through healthier eating habits.

A new project was presented on Friday as an alternative to going to the traditional pharmacy, through Pfarmacy.

Pfarmacy is wanting to show that eating healthy and staying active could keep you out of the drug store.

Marilyn Carter, who is an internal medicine specialist explained the idea behind this project.

"The idea is to improve the health of our community through Pfarmacy," said Carter. "Rather than going to the P-H-A-R pharmacy for synthetics, our initiative will be to focused on getting people healthier through nutrition. The nutritional value, potassium, calcium, magnesium and if you really have high blood pressure or any medical complex, leafy greens are a high source of nutrition. As a reminder, vegetables are mostly water. So, when you eat vegetables, you are also getting a large percentage of water as well. So, leafy greens are great for your overall health and I encourage everyone to go on a plant based diet."

Carter is hoping to get the support of Phoebe.

Darell Sabbs, a Phoebe representative, was out in Sylvester on Friday talking over some of the plans Carter has.

The overall goal for this project is to make a healthier community. Carter explained a little bit about how the process would work.

"The patient would come see me as a primary care physician," said Carter. "We will do a full assessment, a health and wellness assessment on the patient, and if the patient qualifies for our program then they will be enrolled. Upon enrollment there will be a series of lectures and hopefully they will they will switch over from so many synthetics over to more natural food. I am a strong believer that your food is your medicine and your medicine is your food."

Sabbs said that the Phoebe Health System is very interested in this project and he will be talking to his staff in the near future.

