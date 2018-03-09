Andersonville National Historic Site to host 'Living History Weekend'

This weekend you can take a trip back to 1864 through the Andersonville National Historic Site. (Source: WALB)

This weekend you can take a trip back to 1864 through the Andersonville National Historic Site.

The Living History program gives visitors a chance to see and experience life in a Civil War Prison Camp.

Living historians and park staff will perform prisoner war stories and dress in period clothing.

Lead Park Ranger Jake Koch says in previous years they have had a decent turnout, and they are looking for more people to come out every year.

"So often history gets thrown into just a bunch of numbers and dates. Its a very personal story, these were people they had families, so it's important to remember that," said Koch.

The Historic Site hosts this event every March. It begins Saturday at 10 a.m and runs through Sunday.

