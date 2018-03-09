Thomas Co. deputies search for wanted man

Deputies said Keydarius Dayshun Walden ailed to appear in Superior Court on a charge of sexual battery against a child under 16. (Source: TCSO)

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Keydarius Dayshun Walden.

Deputies said Walden failed to appear in Superior Court on a charge of sexual battery against a child under 16.

Walden was arrested in July 2016 for the charge and was granted bond.

Deputies said he has not been seen since.

If you know where Walden is, you are asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff's Office at (229) 225-3300.

