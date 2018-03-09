Thomasville man facing rape, aggravated stalking charges

A Thomasville man is facing two charges, both involving the same victim.

Deputies arrested Mark Mezatasta, 31, for statutory rape involving a 13-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, Mezatasta is facing an additional charge of aggravated stalking, for calling the victim from the jail.

Both statutory rape and aggravated stalking are felony charges.

