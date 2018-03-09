Moultrie city government pushes 'shop local' when purchasing vehicles

Moultrie city leaders said for the past two years they have purchased every new vehicle for city departments from local dealers. (Source: City of Moultrie)

Lately, many county and city leaders across our viewing area have discussed the purchasing of new fleet vehicles for different departments, but a common question has come up during this; Are they purchasing them locally?

City Manager Pete Dillard said the city has a 5 percent local preference option in place.

Dillard said it's been a combined effort of city leaders promoting local shopping as well as local dealers wanting to do their part.

"The best thing I can suggest to anyone else, make this a priority, get out of the office, talk to the dealers, tell them its important to the city and citizens. Everyone has to do their part," said Dillard

Dillard said each year the city tries to replace three police vehicles every year, plus any vehicles in other departments that need to be replaced.

