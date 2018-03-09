Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office helps mold 'CHAMPS'

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office honored students Friday through a program aimed at creating student "CHAMPS."

Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety, also known as CHAMPS was founded in 2003 by the Georgia Sheriff's Association.

It's an 11-week program for fifth graders, where deputy sheriffs teach lessons on a variety of topics including peer pressure and social media, alcohol, bullying.

"I think if we meet them in that classroom and we meet them in that environment, they learn who we are and what we are, and we're just humans," said Sheriff Billy Hancock. "We've got a job to do just like everybody else, but part of our job is making sure that they're safe and that they're taken care of."

The defensive end for the Green Bay Packers Montravius Adams was the guest speaker for the event.

Adams is an Americus native and says this program is one that will produce the leaders of tomorrow.

The ceremony also presented the winners of the Essay and Poster contests. The full list of winners is below:

CHAMPS Essay Winners:

Ryleigh Farmer

Lynelle Perez

Gregory McKenzie

Chalen McCrae

Toxiana Dean

Charlesly Davis

Su'Javian Collins

Morgan Westbury

Jaziyah Mobley

Mariah Glover

Briley Register

Morgan Kelley

Harmony Nelson

Abigail Murray

CHAMPS Poster Winners:

Traliyah Rainey

Bryan Loarca-Mateo

Gregory Mckenzie

Jaylin Montford

Miranda Moore

O'Marion Glenn

Su'Juvian Collins

Autumn Bodrey

Star Wilson

Todd Glover

Jodi Collins

Barbie Trice

Katlyn McCain

CHAMPS Star Students:

Jackson Shephard

Melany Nelson

Michael Redden

Irayanna Coley

Mark Walker

Anthony Lai

Vidhi Patel

Emily Coffey

Kaitlynn Smith

Eric Fillmore

Nixon Holloway

De'Marion Worthy

Andrew Grant

Storm Johnson

