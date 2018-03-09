Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office helps mold 'CHAMPS' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office helps mold 'CHAMPS'

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office honored students Friday through a program aimed at creating student "CHAMPS."

Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety, also known as CHAMPS was founded in 2003 by the Georgia Sheriff's Association. 

It's an 11-week program for fifth graders, where deputy sheriffs teach lessons on a variety of topics including peer pressure and social media, alcohol, bullying.

"I think if we meet them in that classroom and we meet them in that environment, they learn who we are and what we are, and we're just humans," said Sheriff Billy Hancock. "We've got a job to do just like everybody else, but part of our job is making sure that they're safe and that they're taken care of."

The defensive end for the Green Bay Packers Montravius Adams was the guest speaker for the event. 

Adams is an Americus native and says this program is one that will produce the leaders of tomorrow. 

The ceremony also presented the winners of the Essay and Poster contests. The full list of winners is below:

CHAMPS Essay Winners:

  • Ryleigh Farmer
  • Lynelle Perez
  • Gregory McKenzie
  • Chalen McCrae
  • Toxiana Dean
  • Charlesly Davis
  • Su'Javian Collins
  • Morgan Westbury
  • Jaziyah Mobley
  • Mariah Glover
  • Briley Register
  • Morgan Kelley
  • Harmony Nelson
  • Abigail Murray

CHAMPS Poster Winners:

  • Traliyah Rainey
  • Bryan Loarca-Mateo
  • Gregory Mckenzie
  • Jaylin Montford
  • Miranda Moore
  • O'Marion Glenn
  • Su'Juvian Collins
  • Autumn Bodrey
  • Star Wilson
  • Todd Glover
  • Jodi Collins
  • Barbie Trice
  • Katlyn McCain

CHAMPS Star Students:

  • Jackson Shephard
  • Melany Nelson
  • Michael Redden
  • Irayanna Coley
  • Mark Walker
  • Anthony Lai
  • Vidhi Patel
  • Emily Coffey
  • Kaitlynn Smith
  • Eric Fillmore
  • Nixon Holloway
  • De'Marion Worthy
  • Andrew Grant
  • Storm Johnson

