Chehaw offers sponsorship opportunity for new splash park

Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement, is excited to give visitors something they have been asking for. (Source: WALB)

An early rendition of what the splash park will look like. (Source: WALB)

Crews were clearing trees Friday morning to make room for the splash park. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw hopes to open the new splash park by the summer. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw is giving community members a chance to add their own spin on the park's new splash park.

Chehaw is already clearing a spot for the new SPLOST funded splash park.

The park will include water features to help cool you and your family off.

Additional features are available for sponsorship, including new picnic and shade shelters and the park and additional water additional interactive water park features.

"This is something we have needed for a long time. People love coming out to the park to play and do all these outdoor things. When we hit July and August, it is really too hot to enjoy anything outdoors. Hopefully, this will keep families coming and enjoying the outdoors during that hot summer time, said Director of Community Engagement Morgan Burnette.

The company building the splash park will begin soon, with opens of it being done by the summer.

Crews at @ChehawPark clearing trees to make way for their new splash park planned to open this summer! ???? pic.twitter.com/ouD5FqtttE — Andrew Gorton WALB (@AndrewGortonWx) March 9, 2018

If you would like to become a sponsor for any of the features, you can call Chehaw at (229) 430-3966 for more information.

