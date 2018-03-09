Thomasville Fire Rescue offers free smoke detectors

It's time to change your clocks and check your smoke detectors. (Source: WALB)

It's time to spring forward, which means changing your clocks over the weekend, but it's also a good time to check your smoke detectors.

Thomasville Fire Rescue said this weekend is the ideal time to change batteries and test your smoke detectors.

TFR recommends you have a smoke detector in every bedroom outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home.

The city of Thomasville said TFR provides free smoke detectors to residents.

To schedule an installation appointment you can call (229) 227-4099.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.