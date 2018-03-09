Police jobs: You can take the VPD test this Saturday

The Valdosta Police Department's open testing session will be this Saturday morning. (Source: VPD) VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -
Set your alarm clocks now, the Valdosta Police Department's open testing session will be this Saturday morning.
The test is for anyone interested in becoming a police officer with the department.
Testing and registration start at 8:30 in the morning at the City Hall Annex on North Lee Street.
Those interested should bring a valid ID and $15 in cash for the testing fee.
