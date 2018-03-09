The Thomasville Eggstravaganza is quickly approaching

At the end of the month, Thomasville will hold its Easter Eggstravaganza.

The city said it's set for Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Paradise Park, and hundreds of children are expected to attend.

There will be inflatable games, bounce houses, face painting and of course an Easter egg hunt.

There will be about 5,000 Easter eggs for kids to hunt this year.

