Americus PD wants to ID a man

The Americus Police Department is reaching out for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary that is yet unsolved.

It happened on January 31, 2018, at the Quality Inn on US Highway 19 in Americus.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call detectives at the Americus Police Department.

The Anonymous Tip Line number is 229-924-4102. Their Criminal Investigations Division number is 229-924-4550.

