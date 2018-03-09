Americus PD wants to ID a man

The Americus Police Department is reaching out for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary that is yet unsolved.More >>
Will you eat a cricket for a free ticket? That's the question Wild Adventures Theme Park is posing to visitors this weekend!More >>
Two men were arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday when they were found to be in violation of their requirements to keep the sheriff informed of their residence.More >>
The Lake Park Elementary School archery team hit a lot of bull eyes to win their state championship.More >>
After two and a half long years of remodeling, the Crisp Regional Cancer Center is officially opened.More >>
