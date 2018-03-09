Wild Adventures to open for spring season

The scorpion is the tallest bug in the exhibit (Source: WALB)

Wild Adventures offers free tickets to the first 200 people who eat a cricket. (Source: WALB)

Spider hangs over web in the Megabugs exhibit (Source: WALB)

Will you eat a cricket for a free ticket?

That's the question Wild Adventures Theme Park is posing to visitors this weekend!

The first 200 guests who eat a dried cricket will get a free ticket to begin the start of the 2018 season.

And there's a new attraction, Megabugs Adventure Encounters.

Creating a buzz around the theme park are giant fake bugs like millipedes, scorpions and tarantulas.

Some even move, make sounds and all of them have information about the insects.

For Public Relations Manager, Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures re-opening for the spring means it's all about family.

"Megabugs Adventure Encounters is one of the areas of the entire park the family can experience together at the same time. They can walk through, they can fly like a bee, crawl like a spider and dig like an ant in the different exhibits here at Megabugs," said Floyd.

The theme park is set to open Saturday at 10 a.m. Floyd said some people could begin lining up beginning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.