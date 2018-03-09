Two sex offenders located by Coffee Sheriff

Two men were arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, when they were found to be in violation of their sex offender requirements to keep the sheriff informed of their residence.

Right after being released from prison in January, 39-year-old Fontaine Jabar Sears registered his residency in Coffee County as "homeless" and was told to keep the sheriff updated regularly as to where he would be staying. The sheriff’s office has not heard from Sears since that time.

All registered sex offenders are also required to inform the sheriff’s office of their place of employment.

Deputies found out that Sears was living in Broxton and not in compliance with the guidelines of his sex offender status, within 1,000 feet of a church. Officials also learned that Sears had been employed with a local business since the end of January and had failed to tell the sheriff.

Sears was located in Broxton Thursday morning with the assistance of the Broxton Police Department, and taken into custody.

Jeffery Lamar Gissenter, 40, convicted of various sex crimes in Florida, registered an address in Coffee County in July of 2017. But deputies determined Gissenter had not lived at that address for several months, had failed to notify the sheriff’s office of moving, and had absconded from the area.

Authorities got information that Gissenter might be in Palm Beach County, Florida, so they coordinated with Palm Beach County law enforcement, who found him Thursday morning.

Gissenter was taken into custody and is currently at the Palm Beach County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Georgia.

